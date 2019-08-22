Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid talking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid talking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Confident there is no case against Chidambaram: Salman Khurshid

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday termed the arrest of party leader P Chidambaram as 'deeply distressing' and said 'we are very confident there is no case against him'.
"It's deeply distressing that all that happened (arrest). The matter is listed for hearing on Friday. They could have waited until then to see what the Supreme Court wants to do. We are very confident that there is no case against Chidambaram," Khurshid told ANI.
Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh on Wednesday night to arrest him in connection with the INX Media case.
The Congress leader also slammed the BJP accusing the party of orchestrating the arrest.
"This is being done by a government that claims to have come to power in the name of the rights of the citizens," Khurshid said.
"Let the people judge whether this is the kind of legal system we want to support. All that talk about emergency and taking away people's rights, what meaning does it have if this is how they are going to proceed," he added.
Chidambaram was arrested after he failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him. He is likely to be produced before a CBI court at Rouse Avenue today.
Several other party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Randeep Singh Surjewala, have also backed the Rajya Sabha MP against his arrest by the investigation agencies.
On the other hand, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the Congress party of being synonymous with corruption.
"This is the tale of corrupt leaders. There is nothing new here. Congress and corruption are synonymous with each other. They are made for each other. The law agencies are doing their job, where do the government, political vendetta and prejudice come into this," Naqvi said.
The BJP leader also urged the people to leave the matter up to the court of law.
"How can you determine who is the culprit and who is innocent. Let the court of law make that decision," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:17 IST

Karti Chidambaram to join DMK protest against abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Hours after the arrest of his father and former union minister P Chidambaram in INX media case, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said that he will be attending the protest called by his alliance partner DMK over the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:01 IST

Mumbai: Section 144 imposed ahead of Raj Thackeray's questioning by ED

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in several areas of the city ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:48 IST

Rajasthan govt to provide 70 litres free water everyday to...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide 70 litres of water for free to residents of the 13 desert districts of the state, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:22 IST

Kerala actor Manju Warrier, crew safe in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Famous Kerala actor Manju Warrier along with her crew of Malayalam film, who were stuck in high mountains of Himachal Pradesh following heavy downpour and landslides, have been safely evacuated by the rescue team on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:15 IST

Delhi: Water level in Yamuna recedes below 'danger mark'

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Water level of Yamuna river at the old iron bridge in the national capital was recorded at 204.95 metres on Thursday, which is 0.38 metres below the danger level mark of 205.33 metres.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:11 IST

Ravidas temple demolition: Priyanka attacks BJP government over...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Voicing her concerns over the arrest of people protesting against the demolition of centuries-old Sant Ravidas temple, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the BJP government of suppressing the voice of Dalits.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:55 IST

BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally arrested in Ajman in cheque bounce case

Dubai (UAE), Aug 22 (ANI): Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally was arrested in United Arab Emirates' Ajman on Thursday in connection with a cheque bounce case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:42 IST

Bihar: 22 rifles fail to boom during gun salute to former Bihar...

Supaul (Bihar) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): While former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra mortal remains were being cremated with full state honour, 22 rifles carried by police personnel failed to fire a single shot here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:31 IST

ED to question Raj Thackeray today, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Police on Thursday detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande ahead of party chief Raj Thackeray's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:19 IST

Chidambaram spends night at CBI headquarter which he inaugurated in 2011

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, as then union home minister had participated in the inauguration of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi's Lodhi road area in 2011- the same building where he spent Wednesday night after being arre

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:12 IST

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Odisha and Kerala

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Kerala on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:06 IST

DMK MP Bharathi condemns Chidambaram's arrest; accuses BJP of...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP RS Bharathi on Thursday condemned the arrest of Congress leader P Chidambaram and accused the BJP of trying to intimidate the opposition parties.

Read More
iocl