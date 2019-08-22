Confident there is no case against Chidambaram: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday termed the arrest of party leader P Chidambaram as 'deeply distressing' and said 'we are very confident there is no case against him'.

"It's deeply distressing that all that happened (arrest). The matter is listed for hearing on Friday. They could have waited until then to see what the Supreme Court wants to do. We are very confident that there is no case against Chidambaram," Khurshid told ANI.

Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh on Wednesday night to arrest him in connection with the INX Media case.

The Congress leader also slammed the BJP accusing the party of orchestrating the arrest.

"This is being done by a government that claims to have come to power in the name of the rights of the citizens," Khurshid said.

"Let the people judge whether this is the kind of legal system we want to support. All that talk about emergency and taking away people's rights, what meaning does it have if this is how they are going to proceed," he added.

Chidambaram was arrested after he failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him. He is likely to be produced before a CBI court at Rouse Avenue today.

Several other party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Randeep Singh Surjewala, have also backed the Rajya Sabha MP against his arrest by the investigation agencies.

On the other hand, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the Congress party of being synonymous with corruption.

"This is the tale of corrupt leaders. There is nothing new here. Congress and corruption are synonymous with each other. They are made for each other. The law agencies are doing their job, where do the government, political vendetta and prejudice come into this," Naqvi said.

The BJP leader also urged the people to leave the matter up to the court of law.

"How can you determine who is the culprit and who is innocent. Let the court of law make that decision," he added. (ANI)