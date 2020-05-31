Confident we will be able to deal with this crisis in agriculture sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on locust attacks

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that many parts of the country are under locust attack and expressed confidence that the country will be able to deal with the crisis affecting the agriculture sector.

"While the eastern part of India is facing natural calamity caused by the cyclone, many parts of the country are under locust attack. These attacks have reminded us how much damage this small insect can cause. Locust attacks run into several days, a huge area gets affected," the Prime Minister said in the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Be it Centre, state government, agriculture department or local administration, everybody is using modern resources to help farmers. I am confident we will be able to deal with this crisis in the agriculture sector. We will be able to save a lot," he said.

Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, said a spokesperson of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, adding that Rajasthan is the most affected state.

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. (ANI)