Confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 83

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The total numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 83, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Saturday.

So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

The development came after a 68-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died due to co-morbidity -- diabetes and hypertension -- at a Delhi hospital on Friday. India had on Thursday reported its first death from coronavirus.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)