Confirmed coronavirus cases in India rises to 147

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 38 cases, followed by Kerala, with 25 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 15.

Karnataka has reported 11 cases, while one person has died in the state; Delhi has reported nine, including a foreign national. The Union Territory of Ladakh reported eight cases while Jammu and Kashmir reported three. Odisha reported its first case on Monday.

A total of 14 people have been discharged from hospitals after being treated for the disease.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)