Cong alleges TRS involvement in murder of lawyer couple, demands action

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): Telangana Congress has alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is involved in the murder of the High Court advocate couple and demanded serious action against the assailants.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS and the police department have been involved in many illegal activities in the state.

"On Wednesday, High Court advocates Gattu Vamana Rao and his wife Gattu Nagamani were murdered by TRS activists in Manthani Assembly Constituency of Peddapalli district of Telangana. The couple was fighting against the illegal activities of the TRS party and the police of Manthani area. They had appealed to the court for security, claiming to have a life threat. The Telangana DGP must answer why they did not provide any protection to the advocate couple?" he asked.



"The Telangana police department has a great record and it still does. But now, few police officers of Telangana Police are behaving like they are wearing the pink shirt of the TRS party. One such person is the Commissioner of Ramagundam Satyanarayana," he said.

He further questioned the "silence" of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Home Minister Mahmood Ali over the incident.

"Even after the incident has taken place, the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Telangana were quiet. Is the Chief Minister of Telangana approving this?" he asked.

Reddy said he will write to Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde regarding this murder. "This murder took place to silence the illegal activities of the TRS party. We demand a serious and immediate action against the assailants, otherwise, the Congress party will launch an agitation against this."

Advocates Gattu Vamana Rao and Gattu Nagamani were murdered in broad daylight on Wednesday. (ANI)

