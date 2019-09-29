Cong announced candidates for Gujarat by-elections

New Delhi (India), Sept 29 (ANI): Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for the by-elections to four Assembly Constituencies in Gujarat.

The party has fielded Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput from Tharad, Patel Jasubhai Shivabhai from Bayad, Dharmendrabhai Shantilal Patel from Amraiwadi, Chauhan Gulabsinh Somsinh from Lunawada.

The by-elections will be held in Gujarat on October 21 while the counting of votes will take place on September 24.

The Radhanpur and Bayad seats were vacated by Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala respectively on July 5.

The two leaders had resigned as MLAs after they were suspended from the Congress for voting against the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha. They had later joined the BJP on July 18.

Bypolls for one Lok Sabha and 64 other assembly constituencies across 18 states of the country are also being held along with the Maharashtra and Haryana elections on October 21. (ANI)

