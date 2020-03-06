Cong appoints 18 women out of 50 IYC national office-bearers

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Eighteen out of 50 new office-bearers of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) appointed on Thursday are women.

These include new national general secretaries, secretaries and joint secretaries of IYC. Among the 33 percent women, a dalit MP from Kerala Ramya Haridas has been promoted from the national coordinator post.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi's vision is to empower women and promote a person standing in the last row. This has been kept in mind while preparing the list of the national office Bearers. Many of the women leaders who are the members of Jila Panchayat and the local body of states and who come from a low profile background have been given responsibility in the national team by the party leadership," BV Srinivas President of Indian Youth Congress told ANI.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had recently raised voice for 33 per cent women reservation in the Parliament and State Assembly. (ANI)

