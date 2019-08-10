Cong asks PCCs, district and block units to participate in flood rescue and rehabilitation works

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): In wake of incessant rains and flood hitting several states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has invoked all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), district and block committees to actively participate in rescue and rehabilitation works.

"As the heavy rain and landslides have led to catastrophe in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, etc, the @INCIndia requests all PCCs, district and block committees as well as the frontal organisations to actively participate in the rescue and rehabilitation works," tweeted Venugopal.

It is worth mentioning that Indian Army in coordination with Navy and Air Force has stepped up its relief and rescue operations by deploying a total of 123 rescue teams in 16 districts spread across four rain-battered states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

A total of around 6,000 persons have been rescued and more than 15,000 persons have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and have been provided medical aid. Security personnel also distributed food packets to the victims.

Several states of the country are witnessing relentless rains from the past few days. Many isolated pockets of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have already submerged due to swelling of various rivers. (ANI)

