Cong, BJP reaching 'understanding' in Telangana municipal polls, alleges KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Information Technology KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday alleged that Congress and BJP have reached an understanding in the upcoming Telangana municipal elections in a bid to defeat the ruling TRS.

During an informal chat with the media persons, Rao, the working president of TRS, said, "In most of the places, the BJP and Congress are in an understanding and supporting each other. It is shameful on their part."

Responding to Rao's statement, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, said, "That is not at all possible. We never compromise our ideology of secularism at any cost. We will choose to lose the elections but never compromise. Instead, the relationship between BJP and Congress is like a snake and mongoose. They can never get together."

Reacting to the statement by KTR, BJP's Telangana unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that KTR is 'flying kites' even after Makar Sankranti is over.

"KTR is flying kites even after Sankranti, with his comments on BJP. In these municipal elections, TRS has threatened to kidnap and physically attack BJP candidates across the state. TRS is transforming into, a 'rogue party' manipulating and abusing power for winning election after election," he said. (ANI)

