Cong, BJP voters also want to see AAP in power for next 5 years: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The voters who earlier used to vote for the Congress or the BJP want to see the AAP in power for the next five years, said the party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday.

"People who were even sitting on the Congress table were voting for the AAP. I think this time Congress and BJP voters voted for the AAP. They also want to see AAP in power for next five years. People have voted for good governance, positive, forward-looking and a modern Delhi," Bhardwaj told ANI.

Claiming that BJP's 'negative' agenda did not work, he said: "Now, as the BJP is scared to see other states slipping out of their hands, for the next two days the BJP will prepare trolls showing that the people of Delhi are fools and anti-India."

The AAP leader also took a jibe at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, saying that he has very poor experience in politics, especially about Delhi politics.

"I can bet that if you take Manoj Tiwari to Bawana and tell him to drive to his house in Lutyens' Delhi, he will take three days but still won't be able to reach his destination. He doesn't know anything about Delhi," he said.

Tiwari on Saturday had exuded confidence over his party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, stating that "all exit polls will fail and the BJP will come to power with over 48 seats."

Bhardwaj said that Congress leader Subhas Chopra's confidence is intended to actually keep his cadre motivated.

"Subhasji is a Congress leader. To keep his cadres motivated, he has said something for two days at least. However, I think that the Congress vote will decline. It will be less than 5 per cent," he said.

Chopra on Saturday had said: "I do not believe in exit polls. During Haryana Assembly polls, exit polls gave 8 seats to the Congress. Similarly, very low seats were predicted for the party in Maharashtra."

"The exit polls failed for both the states. This time too exit polls are going to fail. BJP will not get even 20 seats and Kejriwal is not going to form the government in Delhi," he said.

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the ruling AAP will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi election with the BJP expected to improve its numbers but finishing a distant second.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

