Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi (File photo)
Cong calls all frontal organisations to discuss Rajiv Gandhi's birthday preparations

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Congress has called for a meeting of its all frontal organisations to discuss the preparations regarding the commemoration of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary, which falls on August 20.
The meeting will take place on August 3 at 12 pm at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.
A letter issued by the All India Congress Committee, undersigned by its general secretary KC Venugopal, read, "As you all are aware that every year, the nation celebrates the birthday of our late erstwhile prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20 as Sadbhavana Divas. Rajiv Gandhi as the youngest prime minister of the nation tried to propagate communal harmony, peace and national integrity within India and was known a goodwill ambassador to the world. This year the party has decided to commemorate the birthday celebration of Rajiv Gandhiji on a larger scale across the country, as this is the 75th birth anniversary."
"To discuss the preparations of the event, a meeting of heads of all frontal organisations, Departments and Cells will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 12 pm at AICC office," it further read.
Congress is planning to reach out to the public on 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. The party has always claimed that the foundation of Digital India was laid by Rajiv Gandhi.
To spread this idea of Rajiv Gandhi, Venugopal had directed the party functionaries to observe the day at the state, district and block levels with the involvement of the general public at large.
He has also instructed the leaders that apart from the prayer meetings and floral tributes, social programmes such as blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, seminars, conferences can be held.
Congress is planning to send this message to the grass root of the society to remind the public about the former Prime Minister's contribution to change the perception of the masses about the party.
In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

