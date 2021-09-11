Cong commences UP election campaign with mantra of everyone's partnership, says Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], September 11 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the party has commenced its election campaign in Uttar Pradesh with the mantra of everyone's partnership.



The Congress leader was referring to the meeting of the party's election panel in Lucknow which was held on Friday.



"The meeting had a meaningful discussion owing to the participation of senior members, youth members, women members and the other office-bearers," Priyanaka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.



She further added, "With the mantra of everyone's partnership, everyone's responsibility, the party has commenced its election campaign."





Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attended a meeting of the party's election panel in Lucknow ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to hold a series of meetings with the party leaders in Uttar Pradesh.



Congress will conduct a Pratigya Yatra in the state covering 12,000 km ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.



The decision was taken in the meeting of the Advisory and Strategy Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress chaired by party's state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In the meeting, it was also decided that zone-wise election campaigns and programmes will be started.



In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

