Cong fields Digvijaya Singh for RS from MP, Deepender Hooda from Haryana

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya will be Congress candidates from Madhya Pradesh for the elections to Rajya Sabha, the party announced on Thursday.

According to a press release from All India Congress Committee (AICC), KTS Tulsi and Phulam Devi Netam will contest the Rajya Sabha polls from Chhattisgarh, Shahzada Anwar from Jharkhand and Rajiv Satav will be the party candidate from Maharashtra.

Besides this, Kennedy Cornelius Khyiem will be the party candidate from Meghalaya while KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi will contest from Rajasthan.

Congress released another list of its candidates for the elections to the Rajya Sabha announcing that Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki will contest from Gujarat and Deepender Singh Hooda will contest from Haryana. (ANI)

