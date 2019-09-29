Cong first list for Maha Assembly polls has 51 names, including biggies

New Delhi (India), Sept 29 (ANI): The Congress on Sunday came out with the first list of 51 candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

The party has fielded senior leader Ashok Chavan from Boker, Nitin Raut from Nagpur North, Prainiti Shinde and daughter of Sushil Kumar Shinde will contest from Solapur City Central.

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasahab Thorat will contest from Sangamnare, working President of Maharashtra PCC Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur is fielded from Teosa Assembly constituency, while Varsha Ekanath Gaikwad will contest from Dharavi.

Also, Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam will contest from Palus-Kadegaon and Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh from Latur City.

This came following the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of Congress on Maharashtra Assembly elections on Thursday to decide the list of candidates.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have forged an alliance in the state with both deciding to contest 125 seats of the total 288 seats in the assembly. The alliance also includes some smaller parties.

The Election Commission of India has announced single-phase voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24 (ANI)

