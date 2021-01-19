Cong forms election management, strategy committee ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 19 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress on Tuesday constituted the Election Management and Strategy Committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Party leader Oommen Chandy has been appointed as the chairman of the committee.

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Election Management and Strategy Committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee for the upcoming Assembly election with immediate effect. This committee shall meet frequently to discuss matters related to electioneering, co-ordination, and formulation of election strategies," General Secretary KC Venugopal said in the release.



Other members of the committee include Mullappally Ramachandran, Ramesh Chennithala, K.C. Venugopal, Tariq Anwar, K Muraleedharan, V.M. Sudheeren, K Sudhakaran, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Dr Shashi Tharoor.

"Honoured to join the @incKerala team that will lead Election Management & Strategy heading into the Assembly elections. A time to reflect the public's wishes in a #PeoplesManifesto & work effectively for our state to once again epitomise the best of our nation's founding values," Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

The Kerala Assembly elections are set to take place in April this year. (ANI)

