Cong leader Ajay Maken meets LG Saxena, demands CBI probe against AAP's power subsidy scam

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Congress leader and former Delhi Power Minister Ajay Maken along with other former Power Ministers of Delhi during the Sheila Dixit tenure on Tuesday met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in Delhi and demanded a CBI probe against the Aam Aadmi Party's alleged power electricity subsidy scam.

Pointing to the alleged scam of over Rs 5,000 crore, the former Delhi Power Ministers submitted a two-page report to Delhi LG VK Saxena.



"The Delhi Finance Minister, Manish Sisodia in his 2021-22 budget speech on March 9, 2021, stated that 90 per cent of domestic consumers are getting free electricity in Delhi and released Rs 14,731 crore to the private companies as subsidies. But when Voluntary Subsidy Scheme (VSS) came then only 60 per cent of consumers registered in it. So, where are the remaining 30 per cent?" Congress leader questioned, posting a video on his official Twitter handle.

"Delhi FM in his in his 2021-22 budget speech on March 9, 2021, stated that 90 per cent of domestic consumers are getting free electricity in Delhi. However, through the VSS (Voluntary Subsidy Scheme), only around 60 per cent of domestic consumers have registered. This means at least one-third of the total consumers whose names unchecked and unaudited subsidies were given do not even exist. This is a scam of Rs 5000 crores," the letter also read.

Ajay Maken in his report mentioned his demand for Direct Benefit Transfers of power subsidies.

"Excerpts from a press conference in August 2019 we demanded DBT of power subsidies," the letter said.

Earlier this month, former Delhi Power Minister Ajay Maken targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's electricity model and termed it as the "corruption" model.

Releasing a booklet along with the affidavit, Maken said that the electricity rate in Delhi is the highest in the country. The industrial rate is Rs 13/unit and the commercial rate is Rs 16.09/unit. Whereas in neighbouring states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, it is very less, he added.



Between 2014 and 2019, 2,638 factories were closed or migrated, due to which 1,38,000 jobs were lost.

The manufacturing sector in Delhi was growing at the rate of 12 per cent during Congress rule, but it has come down to below 1 per cent i.e. 74 per cent in the last six years, Maken claimed.

Kejriwal's electricity model is the reason for rising unemployment in Delhi, he alleged.

Due to the privatization done during the Sheila Dixit government, Delhi has the least power theft, while the electricity rate is the highest. The electricity theft figure was 45.3 per cent in 2002, which is now only 8.9 per cent, he said.

In the last five years, the average rate of electricity has increased up to Rs 2.45/unit electricity and distribution companies have earned Rs 1,746 crore annually in one year, yet why are electricity rates increasing? he asked.

"Delhi government gives money directly to private companies without audit. Instead of providing Rs 14,731 crore as a power subsidy to consumers, it is being given directly to private companies. At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party had earlier said in its manifesto that the subsidy would be given to government companies instead of private companies. With this much money, consumers can get up to 500 units of free electricity. If the Congress government comes, they will do it," he further said.

"Delhi government has appointed Aam Aadmi Party's treasurer and MP ND Gupta's son Naveen Gupta as director of the electricity company, Kejriwal should answer this," he stated.

There are 58 lakh domestic consumers in Delhi. The Delhi government used to say that 90 per cent of the consumers are taking advantage of the subsidy. Now only 37 lakh i.e. contrary to the claim, only 60 per cent of consumers got registered in the Delhi government's Voluntary Scheme. So till now why this 30 per cent fake consumers' money was given to a private company? he asked.

Maken claimed that unemployment has increased in Delhi due to expensive electricity in Kejriwal's electricity model and corruption of crores has taken place in the name of 30 per cent fake consumers.

Maken demanded a CBI inquiry, terming the 30 per cent fake consumer case as a power subsidy scam.

Making it Kejriwal's "BBB" model, Maken said that it is an electricity, unemployment and corruption model. "We will take this among the people in Gujarat and also tell the people there that, if unemployment is to be increased and industries are to be closed, only then give Kejriwal a chance. The Congress will use this booklet extensively in the MCD and Gujarat elections as well." (ANI)

