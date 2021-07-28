Cong leader Ajay Maken reaches Jaipur amid speculation of Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): Amid speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress leader Ajay Maken reached Jaipur on Tuesday night on a two-day visit.

During his visit, he will meet MLAs in Rajasthan Assembly from 10 am today.

"AICC General Secretary and Rajasthan Congress Incharge @ajaymaken Ji is coming to Rajasthan on a 2-day tour tomorrow. During this, he will discuss with all Congress and Congress supported MLAs," said Rajasthan minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet on Tuesday.

Earlier, sources said that the Cabinet expansion is expected to be done before August 10.

Amid discussions regarding Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, Congress senior leaders have worked out the modalities. The names of leaders, who will be inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Cabinet, will be finalised soon, said sources.

Maken will hold discussions with MLAs individually to listen to their views to make sure there is no space for resentment. It is expected to be the last major exercise to give a final shape to the Cabinet expansion, sources added.

The major issue for the Gehlot government is to accommodate Independent and former BSP MLAs, who had earlier joined the Congress, essential for the majority of the state government.

A senior leader said that both Gehlot and Pilot camps have agreed to the final formula for appointments in Cabinet, various boards and the organisation. (ANI)