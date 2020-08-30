Cong leader Hanumantha Rao slams Ghulam Nabi Azad for remarks about party prez election

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30 (ANI): Criticising MP Ghulam Nabi Azad for remarks favouring election of party president, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said that Azad is asking for party election because he is not in that (Congress president) position otherwise it would have been different.

According to Rao, Azad was general secretary and was the one to ask for the postponement of the Congress Working Committee elections earlier.

Azad had demanded elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and key organisational posts of state chiefs, district presidents, block presidents and said that those opposing are afraid of losing their positions.

On this, Rao asked, "Aren't you the one who opposed and asked for the postponement of the CWC election earlier?"

"You will talk differently when you are in position and when you do not have one," said Rao adding he has been the General Secretary for a long time.

Rao further said, "I am astonished by Azad's words. His wanting the elections is unfortunate."

He asked, "Why did you not ask for elections when Congress was ruling?"

"It is not good to speak such words when the Congress is in critical position," he said.

"Congress will sustain only if Gandhi family is there; else it will not sustain," he added. (ANI)

