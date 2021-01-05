Cong leader Harish Rawat demands Bharat Ratna for Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has demanded the Narendra Modi government to give Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Rawat has advocated the award of Bharat Ratna to BSP chief Mayawati along with Sonia this year.

Taking to social media, Rawat said that both the leaders -- BSP chief and Congress interim president -- are strong political personalities.



"Both Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati are strong political personalities. You can agree and disagree with their politics, but you cannot deny the fact that Sonia ji has made an Indian woman. It has given a new height and dignity to the standards of dignity and social dedication and public service, today she is considered as a glorious form of femininity of India. The Government of India should embellish these two personalities by giving this year's Bharat Ratna," the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister wrote on Twitter (translated from Hindi) wherein he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also tagged the Congress party, Mayawati, and Rahul Gandhi in his tweet. However, several Congress leaders were surprised over this demand and its timing.

Rawat's demand to present Bharat Ratna to Sonia is understandable, but advocating the same demand for Mayawati has raised many questions.

In fact, in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi is trying to surround Mayawati in every way. Recently, Priyanka had even accused the BSP supremo of being an undisclosed spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and presently Congress General Secretary Rawat is also the Punjab in-charge of the party. (ANI)

