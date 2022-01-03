Cong leader Jagga reddy accuses PCC chief Revanth' followers of spoiling his image

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 2 (ANI): Congress leader and Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy on Sunday accused Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Revanth' followers of spoiling his image.



"For five days, a tussle is going on as there was a PCC meeting in Medak district. I have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also. Some YouTube channels are blaming that I am going to join the TRS party, which is wrong," Jagga Reddy told ANI.

"As KTR spoke to me putting his hand on my shoulder during a meeting in Sangareddy, some PCC chief's followers and YouTube channels are accusing me of going to join the TRS party and also accused me of working as an agent to TRS," he added.

He said, "I wanted to stay in the Congress party, we didn't go to any other party even when they called. I have been working under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and will keep working. Revanth reddy's followers are trying to spoil my image." (ANI)

