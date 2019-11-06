Cong leader Khuntia warns against signing RCEP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Congress general secretary and in-charge for Telangana Ramachandra Khuntia on Wednesday slammed Union Minister Piyush Goyal over 'temporary withdrawal from the RCEP' remark and warned him against spoiling the country's manufacturing industry.

"It is unfortunate that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said that they have not totally withdrawn from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). I warn Piyush Goyal again. Don't spoil the manufacturing industry of the country by signing the RCEP agreement," Khuntia told ANI.

He said that China has already illegally captured 30 per cent trade of India.

"The moment India signs the free trade agreement, I think no industries will be left. There will be no manufacturing industries, which ultimately increases unemployment in the country," the Congress leader said.

Khuntia said that the RCEP was an internal understanding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China and the attempt failed after massive opposition in the country.

"I congratulate all the other opposition parties, Congress and our leader Rahul Gandhi, who raised the matter, which created a national movement and forced the government to back out from signing the agreement," he said.

Goyal had on Tuesday said that the country was open to further discussion over the RCEP if its demands are met and the trade deficit is balanced. (ANI)

