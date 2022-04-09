Cong leader KV Thomas receives grand welcome by CPIM workers in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 9 (ANI): CPI(M) on Friday organised a grand reception for Congress leader KV Thomas who reached Kannur on Friday night to attend the seminar in Kerala's Kannur district today.

AICC leadership has denied permission to attend the seminar but Thomas took a "bold decision" to attend it. CPI(M) Kannur district secretary MV Jayarahan and party workers received him in the airport.

A seminar of CPI (M) has been organised in Kerala's Kannur from April 6 to April 10 and Thomas has been invited for it on April 9 at 5.00 pm. The subject of the seminar is 'Centre-State Relations'.



Thomas had continuously approached Congress President Sonia Gandhi for permission, but she had refused his request twice.

Earlier, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) had also invited Shashi Tharoor for attending two seminars as part of the 23rd party congress of CPIM which is going on in the Kannur district of Kerala.

After the denial of permission by the AICC, Tharoor backtracked from his decision of attending the seminar, but Thomas did not. (ANI)

