Cong leader lodges complaint with Bhopal police in Ram Mandir land purchase

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Congress leader PC Sharma on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Police seeking an investigation into the alleged irregularities in land purchase by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya.

"We demand Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai and other scamsters to be booked under Sections 408, 420, 120B of IPC," Sharma told reporters.





On Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan Pandey had accused the Trust of committing corruption in a land deal and sought a CBI probe into the matter. Holding a press conference Pandey had said, "The piece of land was earlier purchased for Rs 2 crore by Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari. 10 minutes later, the Trust bought the land for Rs 18.5 crores on March 18."

The SP leader also claimed that Rs 17 crore was sent to the bank account of Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari through RTGS mode of payment and demanded a probe into the RTGS money transfer.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar on Monday said that defamation suits will be filed against Opposition parties who are trying to mislead people ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. (ANI)

