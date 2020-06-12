Cong leader Pramod Tiwari slams BJP for trying to destabilise Rajasthan govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari attacked the BJP for trying to destabilise the Rajasthan Government ahead of Rajya Sabha elections.

"On the one hand, India is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and is among the most affected nations. Instead, BJP is fighting to form its government in Rajasthan," said Tiwari on Thursday.

This comments of the Congress leader came after the Party Chief Whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, on Wednesday wrote to Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging that attempts are being made to destabilise the State Government by luring his party's MLAs and independent MLAs who support the Government.

The Congress leader said the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was decided by the BJP.

"The government did not fall in Madhya Pradesh; the Central government led by BJP had instructed Shivraj Singh Chouhan to pull back party support. Chouhan, who is the current Chief Minister, has himself said that. He said it in a meeting himself that he did that on the instructions of the central BJP," he alleged.

"This is for the first time in the history of this country, that Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have accepted that they have destroyed the government on the Central government's instructions," Tiwari added.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP-led opposition for "indulging in horse-trading" and stated that "everyone is united".

Three Rajya Sabha seats of Rajasthan are up for election which is scheduled to take place on June 19.

Congress party has 107 MLAs, including six from BSP who changed camps last year. The party has the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. (ANI)

