Cong leader Rizwan Arshad slams Yediyurappa for attending wedding amid coronavirus fears

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rizwan Arshad on Monday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for attending a wedding amid coronavirus scare in the country.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The government led by Shri Yediyurappa Ji has given directives to the common people to not hold any large gatherings, whether it is marriage or religious congregation, and they want the people to follow it strictly. I suggest that this rule applies even to the Chief Minister."

"How can the Chief Minister himself go, when he is giving directives to the people of the State to be at home? This is not acceptable and this is not the way the government should appear. The government should look like that they are at the business of containing this epidemic," he added. (ANI)

