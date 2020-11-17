Cong leader Sampath Raj main accused in Bengaluru violence, arrested as per law: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Jagdish Shettar on Tuesday said that Congress leader and former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj is the main accused in KJ Halli and DJ Halli incidents and he has been arrested in accordance with the law.

"It is in accordance with the law that Sampath Raj has been arrested by the CCB police. He was absconding for the last one month. He is the main accused in KJ Halli and DJ Halli incidents. Law will take its own course," Shettar told reporters here when asked to comment on Raj's arrest.

Former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj, who has been arrested in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence incident case, was brought to Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru on Tuesday.



Raj had gone missing on October 31 after authorities at a Bengaluru hospital, where he was admitted for COVID-19 treatment, allegedly discharged him without informing the police.

The CCB had last week filed a preliminary chargesheet in the August 11 violence that took place in Bengaluru, naming Congress corporators AR Zakir and Sampath Raj as accused.

Violence had broken out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people lost their lives, while nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. The police arrested around 415 accused in connection with the violence.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said. (ANI)

