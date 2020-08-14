Cong leader SP Goyal passes away

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways General (Retired) VK Singh condoled the demise of former Ghaziabad MP and Congress leader Surendra Prakash Goyal, who passed away on Friday.

According to Singh, Goyal was COVID-19 positive.

"Received sad news that Shri Surendra Prakash Goyal, who had represented Ghaziabad as an MP, has passed away. He was struggling with a Corona infection. May his soul rest in peace." tweeted Singh (roughly translated from Hindi). (ANI)

