Cong leaders fighting amongst themselves, should not accuse BJP for situation in MP: Baijayant Panda

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): National vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday said Congress leaders are fighting amongst themselves and they should not accuse his party of the political situation in Madhya Pradesh.

"The Congress leaders are fighting among themselves in Madhya Pradesh. There is internal factionalism in their party hence they have to bear the brunt of it," Panda told ANI.

"Everyone knows how they formed the government, it cannot be said that this is a stable government. Therefore, there is no justification for accusing the BJP. The people of Madhya Pradesh deserve better," he added.

Earlier, allegations were leveled against the BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will in ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar and Bengaluru.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

