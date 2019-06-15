A woman was thrashed by a Congress leader's brother and his associates in Sri Muktsar Sahib, police said on Friday.
A woman was thrashed by a Congress leader's brother and his associates in Sri Muktsar Sahib, police said on Friday.

Cong' leader's kin thrashes woman with belt, stick; 6 arrested

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 02:12 IST

Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI): Brother of local Congress leader thrashed a woman over a money dispute in Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab, police said on Friday.
Muktsar Municipal Corporation councillor Rakesh Chaudhary's brother and his aides dragged the woman out of his house on Buda Gujjar road in the city and had beaten her up with belts and sticks.
The incident came into fore after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The accused and his aides can be seen thrashing and abusing a woman on a road in the video. When another woman comes to her rescue, they start thrashing her too.
The victim woman suffered critical injuries and was admitted to a hospital in the district.
Police have arrested six people in connection with the matter. "This is an extremely unfortunate incident. We will push for severe punishment for the accused," Senior Superintendent of Police Manjeet Dhesi said.
The police said that it will take strict action against the accused and their association with the ruling party will not affect the investigation.
Dhesi further said, "The police will treat them as an accused regardless of their political affiliation." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 02:13 IST

Delhi HC quashes DU's new admission criteria for UG courses

New Delhi (India) Jun 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the new eligibility criteria for admission in undergraduate courses to Delhi University.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 02:02 IST

Parliament to miss former PM Manmohan Singh as his decades-long...

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, also a renowned economist, will be missed in the upcoming Budget session of the Parliament as his nearly 30-year-long tenure as a Rajya Sabha member ended on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 00:15 IST

At introductory meet, Union HRD Minister Pokhriyal ticks off...

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has expressed his strong displeasure at absenteeism during an introductory meeting of heads of centrally funded institutions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Sisodia 'pained' to know Sreedharan opposed Delhi govt's travel...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said he is "pained" to know that former DMRC chief E Sreedharan has opposed the state government's proposal to make metro rides free of cost for women.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:52 IST

Nationwide celebrations on 20th anniv of Kargil War

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): To mark the 20th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' a number of celebratory events have been planned in Dras in Jammu and Kashmir and in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:40 IST

TDP denies reports of hiring Prashant Kishor's poltical consultancy IPAC

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Friday dismissed reports that party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had plans to rope in the consultancy, mentored by political strategist Prashant Kishor. Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:31 IST

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance over reports of children being...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that there are several villages in Rajasthan's Banswara district wherein over 500 families were found to have allegedly used their children as pawn to get money for food.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:26 IST

Uttarakhand: Joint operation to retrieve bodies of 8 mountaineers begins

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): A joint operation has been started to retrieve the bodies of eight mountaineers, including an Indian, who went missing while they were on an expedition to a Nanda Devi East peak on May 26.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:25 IST

PC Chako denies allegations of misbehaviour ,claims he does not...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Senior Congress leader PC Chako on Friday claimed that he did not know Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) NRI cell chairman Rohit Manchanda, who has alleged that he "misbehaved" with him at state Congress office on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:09 IST

KCR is country's most corrupt politician: D Aravind

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): BJP MP from Nizamabad, D Aravind, on Friday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, calling him the "most corrupt politician" of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:05 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Two killed in Vizianagaram factory blast

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): At least two people were killed while sixteen others were injured after a blast in a private firm in Bobbili town on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

IAF continues efforts to bring back mortal remains of AN-32...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian Air Force continued its efforts to bring back the mortal remains of the 13 air warriors who lost their lives in the ill-fated AN-32, which crashed in the mountainous area of Arunachal Pradesh over 10 days ago.

Read More
iocl