Cong leaders move adjournment motion notice in LS over farmers issue

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Jasbir Singh on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the farmers' issue.

Earlier today, the Government and Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha reached a consensus to allocate more time to discuss the motion of thanks and parties can raise their issues on farmers' protest during the discussion.

Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed three adjournments following opposition protests against the new farm laws. Opposition members including those DMK, BSP, AAP, and TMC resorted to sloganeering over the farm laws against which farmers' unions are protesting at Delhi borders.



Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu imposed Rule 255 against three Aam Aadmi Party MPs, including Sanjay Singh, and asked them to 'withdraw' from the House.

"We expressed our dissent in the house, we want repeal of three farm Laws because talks won't help. Three of us have been suspended for a day," Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP said.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

