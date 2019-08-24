Cong leaders term Jaitley's demise as 'a great loss to nation'

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress leaders on Saturday termed the death of BJP leader and former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as a 'great loss to the nation.'

Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal remembered Jaitley as a friend, while expressing their grief over the demise of senior BJP leader.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend & Delhi University senior Arun Jaitley. We first met when he was at DUSU and I was president of St Stephen's College Union. Despite political differences, we enjoyed healthy mutual respect and debated his Budget often in the Lok Sabha. A great loss for India," Tharoor tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Sibal wrote: "Very sorry to learn that Arun Jaitley is no more. An old friend and a dear colleague will be remembered for his seminal contributions to the polity and as Finance Minister of India. As Leader of Opposition, he was without a match. He always stood steadfastly for his friends and for his party."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra also expressed his grief over Jaitley's death and said he came across as a "very pleasant personality".

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear that Shri Arun Jaitley is no more. My prayers are with the family for strength during this time and for the departed soul to find peace. It is a sad day and a great loss for India as Jaitley Ji's contributions have been many."

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said in Jaitley's passing, the country has lost an able leader and distinguished parliamentarian.

"It is a deep personal loss for me as we were colleagues and friends. He courageously fought his terminal illness against all odds. The country would remember his notable contributions as a Union Cabinet Minister and also as the Leader of Opposition," he tweeted.

While Congress leader Randeep Surjewala recalled Jaitley as an "astute parliamentarian", party national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said he will be "sorely missed".

"Sad and absolutely gutted at the passing away of a dear friend, fierce compatriot and one of the most well-meaning adversaries in court & parliament. Arun Jaitley will be sorely missed. Om Shanti!" he tweeted.

Jaitley passed away here at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. He was 66.

Confirming senior BJP leader's demise, Protocol Division of AIIMS stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)