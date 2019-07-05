Cong MLA Nitesh Rane, supporters misbehave with engineer on Mumbai-Goa highway

Kanakavali (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters on Thursday allegedly misbehaved with an engineer for not filling up potholes on a stretch of the road on Mumbai-Goa highway.

Rane was touring Mumbai-Goa highway along with the engineer Prakash Shedekar. The highway near Kanakavali had several potholes, which were not filled.

The MLA and his supporters lost cool and poured mud on the engineer and tied him with a rope on Gadnadi bridge.

This incident comes barely a week after BJP legislator and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore with a cricket bat.

The officer, who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, was beaten up with the cricket bat mercilessly and slapped three times before the police tried to stop the legislator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his disapproval over the BJP legislator's behaviour on Tuesday. (ANI)

