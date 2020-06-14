Cong MLA Seethakka hits out at Telangana CM, says he has been in quarantine for past 6 yrs

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Congress MLA, Seethakka on Saturday said that the former has been "in quarantine" from the past six years as he has stayed far away from the people and their issues.

The Congress MLA said, "Our Telangana Chief Minister has been in quarantine from the past six years and he has been far away from the public, either in his farmhouse or Pragathi Bhavan. The people are facing many issues, he is not meeting them nor the representatives. He is not solving any issues. The only thing he is giving his attention to is towards the opposition party that is Congress."

The MLA alleged that Telangana chief minister was conducting arrests across the state of Congress leaders, who she said were attempting to bring out the problems faced by people of the state.

"When we are bringing out the problems of the public he is putting us under house arrest. We want to tell him, do not focus on us. Focus on the actual problems and the people. COVID-19 cases are surging, there are no proper facilities in the hospitals and not enough doctors to treat people. Control all these and provide better facilities in the hospitals. Instead, you are concentrating on what the Congress party is doing," said Seethakka. (ANI)

