Cong MP gives adjournment motion notice in LS over spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Congress MP K Suresh on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the demand to discuss the alarming rise in COVID cases in Kerala.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has currently 64,131 active cases with 9,09,000 recoveries and 3,902 deaths so far.

Kerala reports 5,214 new COVID19 cases, 19 fatalities and 6,475 recoveries.

Meanwhile, India has reported 11,067 new COVID-19 cases and 13,087 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The new cases take the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,58,371, including 1,41,511 active cases and 1,05,61,608 recoveries.

With 94 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll now stands at 1,55,252.

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8. (ANI)