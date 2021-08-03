Cong MP gives suspension notice in RS to discuss issue of rape, murder of minor girl in Delhi's Nangal

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of alleged rape and killing of a minor girl in Delhi's Nangal area.



The Congress MP in his notice said, "Under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha I hereby give notice of my intention to move a motion for suspension of business of the House today."

He further said the special circumstance has arisen that a nine-year-old girl was raped and burnt alive when she went to get water on August 1 at the crematorium in Old Nangal, Cantt area. The family was also threatened and a wrong statement was made, under which a case has been registered. Due to this matter, there is an atmosphere of apprehension and fear in the whole area. It should be discussed and the government should tell its steps to get justice, he added.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Old Nangal area of the national capital on Sunday. (ANI)

