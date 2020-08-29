Cong MP H Vasanthakumar dies due to COVID-19 complications; PM expresses grief

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Aug 28 (ANI): H Vasanthakumar, Congress MP from Kanyakumari passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Friday. He was 70.

"H Vasanthakumar was admitted on August 10 with COVID-19 infection. He was treated in the Critical Care Unit for severe COVID pneumonia. Despite all active medical measures his condition deteriorated gradually due to COVID complication and he passed away today," confirmed Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. "Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu's progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

The official Twitter handle of the INC tweeted along with a picture of the leader, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri H. Vasanthakumar. A staunch Congressman, true leader of the people & beloved MP. He will be sorely missed by all members of the Congress party & his followers. Our prayers are with his family in this time of grief." (ANI)

