Cong MP Manickam Tagore apologises to Speaker for his behaviour

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday apologised to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his behaviour in the House earlier in the day when Meenakshi Lekhi presided the Chair.

"Respected sir, if my behaviour hurt the Chair, I would apologise for it. It was not meant to hurt you," Tagore said.

During a discussion on the finance bill, Lekhi, who was in the Chair, asked Tagore to take his seat.

On this, Tagore said he cannot be treated as a student and questioned the way Lekhi had spoken. Lekhi said that both were members of the house.

Tagore made the remarks before he raised the issue of South Tamil Nadu's industrial backwardness during zero hours in the evening.

Tagore said he represents certain people as a member and reacted in a little different way. "I should not have done it. I assure you it will not happen from next time," he said.

Birla said that Lok Sabha belongs to all the members and respecting the Chair also enhances the dignity of the House.

The Speaker said that he was not asking Tagore to apologise but talking in a general sense.

After his apology, Tagore praised the Speaker for giving an opportunity to all members. "I would like to thank you because you are making new milestones in working of Lok Sabha," he said.

He said it took him a year to speak for the first time in the 15th Lok Sabha. "But this time you have given me third opportunity to speak during zero hours," he said.

Earlier in the day, the House witnessed sparring between Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Minister of State for Manickam Tagore.

There were also arguments between Saugata Roy and BJP member Nishikant Dubey over allegations concerning the government after the Trinamool Congress member named two industrialists.

Dubey said he would resign from the house if it can be proved that the budget of the government had given any benefit to the two industrialists. He also challenged Roy to resign.

Earlier, Meghwal objected to Choudhry raking up the issue of finance bill containing amendments to some laws when the Speaker had given his ruling.

"Will you decide what should I speak. The Speaker is here," Chowdhury said.

Meghwal asked if Chowdhury was challenging the Speaker. "You cannot challenge the Speaker. He has given his verdict," Meghwal said.

Chowdhury said he was not challenging the Speaker but challenging the minister to which Meghwal said he also has a right to speak as a minister.

Chowdhury told the chair that he had no intention to question the ruling. (ANI)

