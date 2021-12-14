Cong MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in LS over Chinese intrusion in Indian Territory

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded to discuss the intrusion of the Chinese military into the Indian Territory.



Manickam Tagore, in his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, said, "Sir, I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely - to discuss the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian Territory and direct the Government to take immediate action to prevent intrusion."

Meanwhile, CPI (M) MP, Dr V Sivadasan has also given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of rising inflation in the country.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

