Cong MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice to discuss Pegasus Project in LS

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss on 'Pegasus Project' media report in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I hereby give notice my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus snoop, spying and surveillance scandal by Israel company that has undermined democracy in India and to have a Supreme Court-monitored probe announced immediately," Congress MP said in the notice.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.



Amidst the uproar created by Opposition parties in the Parliament on Friday, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till 11 am on August 2.

While the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked the Parliamentarians to maintain decorum in the House, the opposition parties continued to create ruckus on various issues ranging from Pegasus row to farmer protests.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)

