Cong MP moves adjournment motion in LS over Centre's bid to seek call data records of people

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Centre's attempt to seek call data records of all mobile phone subscribers across several pockets of the country for specific days over the past few months.

According to a news report, the Central government has made a request to telecom operators through the local units of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The records have been sought for consumers in the circles of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

Earlier in a day, Congress MP Manish Tiwari had also moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on the issue.

Condemning the decision Tiwari accused the Central government of attacking the privacy of common people.

Addressing a press conference he said, "In 2013, the UPA government had strengthened the law of phone interception, cyber interception, and CDR but the Central government has sidelined all the rules and attacking the privacy of common people on the daily basis."

"Government is attacking the basic right of common people," he added. (ANI)

