Cong MP moves adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss 'abnormal situation' at China border

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House to discuss the "abnormal situation" at the China border.

"Sir, I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: - To discuss about the abnormal situations at the China border and direct the Government to take necessary action," the Congress leader said in a letter to Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha.

China and India have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.



The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for disengagement from all the friction points.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House today and support the government's stand.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today also lead the Congress attack during debate on the union budget and will be the first speaker from his party in the discussion likely to be taken up by Lok Sabha.

The discussion on Union Budget 2021-22 is slated to be taken up after a reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8. (ANI)

