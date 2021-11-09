Cong MP Ripun Bora urges PM Modi to continue free ration scheme beyond Nov 30

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Congress MP Ripun Bora on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not discontinue Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) as it provided relief to several thousands of poor households.

In a letter to PM Modi, Bora said the recent announcement by the Union food secretary that the PMGKAY will not be extended beyond November 30 has not only created panic among beneficiaries but has also brought great tension to their families.

"The economy of the country has been already devastated because of demonetisation and prolonged unplanned lockdown for more than a year due to COVID-19, and the situation is still not normal due to the prevailing different types of restrictions in states," read Bora's letter.

In addition to this due to the ''skyrocketing prices'' of all commodities, the purchasing power of people has declined tremendously and the day-to-day individual consumption has come down from 5.5 per cent in 2020 to 9.1 per cent in 2021, stated the MP.

"As you know this scheme gave great relief to the poor and lower-middle-class people to cope with the devastating economy of our country caused due to prolonged lockdown in the first and second wave of COVID 19," he added.



Bora further said the five kg rice or flour to 80 crore people was an immense support in their day-to-day life in view of the uncontrolled spiralling prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, medicine and all other essential commodities.

He claimed that under this serious economic backdrop, the discontinuation of the scheme will further worsen the economic situation of the country and the day-to-day life of people.

"Therefore, I urge upon you to appreciate the situation and exercise your good office for the continuation of five kg free rice or atta as of now to the poor people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna till the economic situation improves," he added.

Earlier, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had said that the Centre has no proposal to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

The scheme was launched in March 2020. Under PMGKAY, the Centre provides five kg rice or wheat free of cost to every poor person every month in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

