Cong MP writes to Punjab CM, expresses concern over attack on minority institution

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh regarding an alleged attack on a minority institution in Punjab, saying that some people in the state are intentionally trying to damage the property.

Referring to the resolution passed by the Congress government against CAA, Bajwa said in the letter: "This is in consonance with Indian National Congress stand against the divisive legislation, which is meant to destroy the Constitution and target the minorities."

"However, at the same time some people in our state intentionally and with an ulterior motive, are trying to target minority institutions by damaging their property."

"It seems that someone highly placed in political echelons, wants to malign the Congress Party government in the state of Punjab," adds the letter.

The Congress leader also highlighted that a road is proposed to be constructed at Batala, cutting through the playground of Baring Union Christian College, a minority institution serving the people of the area for decades.

Explaining the incident, Bajwa further says in the letter: "It pained me to note that on 16.01.2020 local revenue authorities accompanied by PWD (B&R) officers barged into the college campus without prior notice or intimation to the management, for the alleged purpose of demarcation of the proposed road, creating a tense atmosphere and fear amongst the students and college management."

"The proposed road to be constructed, cutting through the playground of the institution, is a totally misconceived project. Therefore, I would request you to get the role of such mischievous elements probed and their sinister designs nipped in the bud," Bajwa added. (ANI)

