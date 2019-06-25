Congress MPs from Kerala holding protest outside Parliament House on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)
Congress MPs from Kerala holding protest outside Parliament House on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)

Cong MPs from Kerala protest over farmer issues outside Parliament

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Congress MPs from Kerala on Tuesday held a protest over farmer issues at the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Parliament House.
They sought loan waivers for farmers and withdrawal of the decision to cancel the moratorium issued by the Reserve Bank of India to banks on crop loan repayment.
The MPs wanted the moratorium to be extended by a year. They also raised the issue of farmer suicides.
"In Kerala, farmers are in a very serious condition. After the floods, there was a lot of loss to the farmers," Kodikunnil Suresh, MP from Mavelikara, said.
He said, "The RBI had issued a moratorium to the banks. Now the moratorium has been cancelled. We are demanding an extension of the moratorium by one more year." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:10 IST

Odisha: Locals shave head of couple in Mayurbhanj's Mandua village

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], June 25(ANI): Locals of Mayubhanj's Mandua village on June 22 allegedly mistreated a couple and shaved their heads after finding out about their affair.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:09 IST

Manipur: Isolated village gets first police station

Churachandpur (Manipur) [India] June 25 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday inaugurated the first police station of Behiang village located near the India-Myanmar border in Churachandpur District here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:07 IST

UP: Man fails to molest woman, drives car over family; kills 2

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Two elderly women died and two other of the same family were severely injured after a car ran over them by a man who allegedly tried to molest a woman from the same family in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:03 IST

Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, Mimi Chakraborty badly swarmed by media, say...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty, who took oath as members of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, lost their patience when they were swarmed by media on their way out of Parliament on Tuesday,

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:48 IST

Dayanidhi Maran attacks AIADMK government for its complacency in...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Dayanidhi Maran attacked the AIADMK goverment in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday accusing it of "complacency" in dealing with the water crisis in Chennai and other places in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:46 IST

Chopper scam case: SC defers hearing on ED's plea against...

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred till tomorrow arguments on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the Delhi High Court order allowing Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, to go abroad o

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:37 IST

TN seeks immediate release of Cauvery water from Karmatala

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday demanded release of the entire quantity of 9.19 TMC feet of water for June and 31.24 TMC feet of water for July from Karnatka.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:34 IST

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrest 15 criminals

New Delhi [India] June 25 (ANI): 15 criminals related to the gang of Kapil Sangwan were arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in Dwarka here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:21 IST

Sindhu Darshan Festival's 23rd edition underway in Leh

Leh (J&K) [India], June 25 (ANI): The 23rd edition of the Sindhu Darshan Festival kicked off at Sindhu Ghat Shey in Leh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:17 IST

Here's how Kalaburagi youth are battling scorching heat

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): With the mercury soaring in the region, a group of locals, consisting of doctors, engineers, students, and government employees, among others, are planting saplings across the district to help lower the temperature in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:16 IST

'Blue Corner Notice' issued against 100 people who set off from...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has issued 'Blue Corner' notice against 100 Indians who went missing from Munambam port of Kerala, said the Kerala police on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:06 IST

Mumbai: One arrested after suicide attempt inside BMC headquarters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 25 (ANI): A person was arrested after he tried to attempt suicide inside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters here on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl