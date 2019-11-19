Congress-NCP to meet to give final shape to Common Minimum Program. Photo/ANI
Cong-NCP leaders to meet in Delhi to give final shape to Common Minimum Program

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The leaders of Congress and NCP are slated to meet in Delhi in a "day or two" to give final shape to the Common Minimum Program (CMP) of both the parties.
"The final draft will be vetted by the top leadership of both parties before taking it for further discussion with Shiv Sena and the timeline has not been decided for the process," said a source.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on November 18 and denied having finalised any CMP with Congress and Shiv Sena for the government formation in Maharashtra. The politico added that they will monitor the situation in the state which is currently under President's Rule.
On November 15, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the CMP being prepared with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress will be in the interest of Maharashtra and reiterated that the government in the state will be made under his party's leadership.
President's Rule is in effect in Maharashtra, where all the parties failed to form the government following the recently culminated assembly polls.
BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.
The Shiv Sena is now in parley with the Congress and the NCP to form a government in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:40 IST

