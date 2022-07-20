Cong not letting Shivakumar function as KPCC president: CM Bommai

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that Congress is not letting DK Shivakumar 'function' as a KPCC president and claimed that Shivakumar is nursing his dream of becoming the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Bommai said, "Shivakumar has been nursing the dream of becoming the Chief Minister. The Congress leaders are not allowing him to function even as the KPCC president. We have been watching what is happening in Congress."

"Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivakumar are poles apart", Bommai said.



Reacting to Shivakumar's statement on his (Bommai) style of functioning, Bommai said, "Let him first look into his own plate before commenting on what is there in others' plate."

Refuting reports of power tussle within Karnataka Congress, state party chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that 'Congress coming to power is more important than him becoming Chief Minister'.

"It is more important for the Congress to come to power than for me to become the Chief Minister. Only if the Congress party comes to power, the post of Chief Minister will be available. The party high command will decide who should be the chief minister candidate. I am the party president after SM Krishna from the Vokkaliga community and I have requested that the Vokkaliga community should stand behind me," said KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

With Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled next year, Congress which is hoping to return to power is in a tough spot as the party is facing factionalism with many leaders wanting to be projected as the party's chief ministerial candidate leaving the workers confused. (ANI)

