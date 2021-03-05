Cong protests at U'khand Assembly holding sugarcanes

Gairsain (Uttarakhand) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Congress Party under the leadership of state chief and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh on Friday protested holding sugarcanes outside Uttarakhand Assembly.

The protest was against Trivendra Singh Rawat-led BJP government's demanding an increase in the sugarcane price for farmers.



On Thursday amid the Budget session, Pritam Singh along with other party workers had staged a sit-in protest with the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders over the increase in prices, at the entrance of the House in Gairsain.

The Uttarakhand assembly met in Gairsain on March 1 for its first session of this year.

Gairsain in Chamoli district was declared as the summer capital of Uttarakhand last year. The Uttarakhand government has planned to develop its summer capital in the next 10 years. (ANI)

