Cong should give 40 pc seats to women in other states as well: TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday took a dig at Congress' decision to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and said that it should follow the same module for other states too.

"Under the visionary leadership of @MamataOfficial, AITC has shown the way to ensure increased participation of women in politics, in this country. We're the first party to give 40 per cent seats to women in LS elections!" tweeted the TMC from its official handle.

The party further alleged that Congress is understandably trying to emulate the TMC and said that their party is the first to give 40 per cent seats to women in the Lok Sabha elections.



"Amid such dire times, @INCIndia is understandably trying to emulate and one can only hope that this is genuine and not tokenism. If they are to be taken seriously, they must give 40 per cent seats to women in states other than UP as well," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that the party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in upcoming assembly polls in the state. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion," said Vadra, who is the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

