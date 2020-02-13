Cong slams, NCP backs Maharashtra govt's decision of 5-days working for state employees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday backed the decision of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to implement five days a week norm for the state government employees, even as the Congress has slammed the decision.

Interestingly, both the Congress and the NCP are coalition partners in the Maharashtra government led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

While Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday slammed the Maharashtra government for adopting five working days a week, NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik defended the decision.

"Sanjay Nirupam should know that five days working for government employees was an idea mooted by (former Prime Minister) the late Rajiv Gandhi. So instead of opposing it, he should appreciate this," Nawab Malik said.

Nirupam had termed the decision as "senseless" and asked for the reason for giving two holidays a week.

"A senseless decision by Maharashtra Govt to provide a 5-day working week for state employees. What's the point in having two holidays every week? Govt staffs are already infamous for laziness. Are we rewarding them for their kamchori?" Nirupam had tweeted.

The state government on Wednesday approved the decision to implement five days a week norm for the government employees from February 29. (ANI)

