Cong slams UP CM for ban on media entry in Hathras

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has banned the entry of media inside Hathras village as media has presented some important facts from the ground in front of the whole country, said Uttar Pradesh Congress.

"Today Yogi Ji (UP CM) has banned media's entry inside the village because the media presented some important facts from the ground to the whole country. They have also revealed things regarding Yogi Ji's jungle raj. So now the media has been banned," Uttar Pradesh Congress tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar Lallu, President-Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee tweeted, "In order to save power, efforts are being made to suppress and burn the truth, it is responsible for the torture of daughters. Sensitivity, morality is not left in the government. President's rule should be applicable in UP."

National Coordinator, AICC, SC Department stated that CM Yogi Adityanath banned the entry of media inside Bulgarhi, Hathras today.

The 19-year-old victim died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She was brought to the hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

An official had earlier said that the last rites were performed at the victim's native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested.

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court. (ANI)
































